Registered Under THE INDIAN TRUST ACT, 1882 Government of INDIA with REGD NO. IV-190305501/2018. We are engaged in the Promotion, Development & Research in the field of alternative medicine's different branches & system which is not recognized by Govt. of India or by any state Government for Education in new PATH for Promotion Development & Research, Conducting Educational Programs in alternative medicines of different types under different program courses through, regular/distance or online mode for candidates who are interested in learning the different alternative medicines courses. We are a Government Registered Organization.We conduct different educational program _courses_in alternative medicine's different branches, which is not recognized by Govt of India or by any state Government. Our Organization conducts educational program in the field of alternative medicines in different branches educational promotion development & research. After a candidate undertakes our program course _ans_ successfully completes in any of the branches of alternative medicines, he or she can become _a_ qualified service provider _of respective alternative medicine systems. After_a successful completion of their respective alternative medicine & system course, candidates are given a certificate as proof of knowledge of the relevant system of alternative medicine. This certificate is not claim of a qualified medical practitioner degree, rather it is for the identification of the type of alternative medicine course undertaken and completed by the candidates . We issue program completion certificate on the basis of different _state court judgments in the field_of alternative medicines in_different_branches including Electro Homoepathy. There is no ban on Electro homoepathy practice & other alternative medicines systems. As per Hon'ble Justice Banerjee of Calcutta High Court in his strongly worded decision has remarked that,Govt. Can't stop the development of new medical science (Electropathy) in India. Important Note:- We are not an alternative medicine Council/Board. We only issue alternative medicine system Certificates. We do not conduct any medical qualified degree entitled courses. Our aim is to provide alternative medicines system knowledge to students/candidates/beginners/learners. As per law in India different states court judgments, alternative medicines education continues in different branches. There is no ban in Electro Homeopathy education & Practice for the promotion development & research. There are hundreds of different types of alternative medicines system that needs to be promoted and developed. These new pathy system is not recognised by Government of India or State Government.
ALTERNATIVE MEDICINES BRANCHES NAME: Acupressure Mood Therapy Acupuncture Naturopathy Auricular Therapy Organic Therapy Alexander Technique Osteopathy Art Therapy Oriental Medicine & Diagnosis Aroma Therapy Physiotherapy Autogenic Training & Therapy Pattern Therapy Auto Suggestion Anthroposophical Medicine Pyramid Healing Auras Polarity Therapy Auto-Urine Therapy Past Life Therapy Astro Therapy Psychotherapy Bach Flower Therapy Pranic Healing Bioenergetics Reflexology Body Oriented Psychotherapies Reiki Biofeedback Training Radiesthesia Biorhythms Radionics Breath Therapy Rolfing Bio Electromagnetic Sleep Therapy Transmission Therapy Wellness Restoration Chiropractic Shiatsu Cellular Therapy shamanism Chromium Therapy Sound Therapy Colonic Hygiene & Therapy Spiritual Healing Counselling Silva Healing Chiropody Tantra Therapy Chinese Medicine Therapeutis Touch Copper Treatment Tibetan Medicine Cupping Trager Work Indo Therapy Teletherapy Dance-Drama Therapy Tibet Therapy Dowsing Diet Therapy In Chikitsa (Astro Architecture) Electrotherapy Voice Therapy Electro Homoeopathy / Electropathy Vegetarianism Feldenkrais Method Visualisation Therapy Fasting Therapy Wheat-Grass Therapy Faith Healing YogaTherapy Gem Therapy Zen Therapy Gest measure Autogenis Training Herbalism Behavioral Medicine Hypnotherapy Chelation Therapy Hydrotherapy Colour Therapy Hellotherapy Cranial Therapy Iridology Electric Medicine Indo Allopathy Exercise Therapy Kinesiology Folk Medicine Touch for Health Holistic Nursing Kerlian Photography Humour Therapy Laughter Therapy Movement Therapy Mantra Therapy Nutritional Therapy Massage Therapy Ortho-Molecular Medicine Macrobiotics Phyto Medicine Megavitamin Therapy Qigong Moxibustion Radiology Magneto Therapy Relaxation & Visualization Music Therapy Taichi Meditation BioChemic Medicine HomeoPathy
Program Course Name COURSE DURATION: 1, 2, 3, 4 Years as per candidate required ELECTRO HOMEOPATHY COURSE BIOCHEMIC MEDICINE COURSE ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE COURSE MEDICINAL HERBALISM COURSE CMS & ED COURSE NATUROPATHY COURSE AROMA THERAPY COURSE GEM THERAPY COURSE DANCE THERAPY COURSE MEDITATION THERAPY COURSE YOGA THERAPY COURSE SOUND THERAPY COURSE BACH FLOWER REMEDIES COURSE MASSAGE THERAPY COURSE COLOUR THERAPY COURSE HOLISTIC MEDICINE COURSE FWT COURSE FIRST AID TRAINING COURSE PHYSIOTHERAPY COURSE COMUNITY MEDICAL SERVICE & E.D.T COURSE R.M.P COURSE/ RURAL MEDICAL PROGRAM COURSE R.M.P MEMBERSHIP / SERVICE PROVIDER ALTERNATIVE MEDICINES Different Branches MEMBERSHIP / SERVICE PROVIDER CMS ED Course in Andhra pradesh cms ed course Amaravati cms ed course in Assam cms ed course in Dispur cms ed course in Bihar cms ed course in patna cms ed course in Chhattisgarh cms ed course in Raipur cms ed course in goa cms ed course in Gujarat Gandhinagar cms ed course in Haryana cms ed course in Chandigarh cms ed course in Himachal Pradesh cms ed course in Shimla cms ed course in Jammu and Kashmir cms ed course in srinagar cms ed course in Ranchi Jharkhand cms ed course in Jharkhand cms ed course in ranchi cms ed course in Karnataka cms ed course in Bengaluru cms ed course in Trivandrum cms ed course in Kerala cms ed course in Bhopal cms ed course in Madhya Pradesh cms ed course in Mumbai cms ed course in Imphal cms ed Manipur cms ed course Meghalaya cms ed course Shillong cms ed Mizoram cms ed course Aizawl cms ed course in Kohima cms ed course in Nagaland cms ed course in Odisha cms ed course in Bhubaneswar cms ed course in punjab cms ed course in Chandigarh cms ed course in Rajasthan cms ed course in Jaipur cms ed course in Sikkim cms ed course in Gangtok cms ed course in Tamil Nadu cms ed course in Chennai cms ed course in Telangana cms ed course in Hyderabad cms ed course in Hyderabad cms ed course in Tripura cms ed course in Agartala cms ed course in Agartala cms ed course in Uttar Pradesh cms ed course in Lucknow cms ed course in Uttarakhand cms ed course in Dehradun cms ed course in west Bengal cms ed course in Kolkata.course by DR.A.K.E.&.C.T ,West Bengal Contact No.9681010004/9883399470 call or WhatsApp
Survey view park,Po.Bandel,Dist.Hoogly.712123.(West Bengal)
9681010004/9883399470 Call or WhatsApp.
